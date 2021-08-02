BBNaija: Maria, Pere survive first live eviction show as Biggie reveals two wild cards. – Premium Times

The Big Brother . host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, took on the first BB. Shine Ya Eye live eviction show Sunday night, but there were no goodbyes – just surprises.

After the ladies and gentlemen of the house settled in last Sunday, Big Brother threw in the second twist of the season. He told the housemates that two among them were Wild Cards and they had a week to figure them out.

He said If they successfully did this, the two Wild Card housemates would be evicted immediately. Failure to do so meant the two Wild Card housemates would remain in the competition and battle it out for the grand prize.

The housemates investigated, questioned, and tried hard to figure out who the Wild Cards were all week long. The viewers were not left out in the guessing game until Thursday when Biggie revealed that Maria and Pere were the two Wild Cards.

During their Diary Room sessions Sunday afternoon, the majority of the housemates put forward Liquorose and Jaypaul as their prime suspects, to the amusement of viewers.

Big Reveal

However, the cat was let out of the bag when Ebuka asked the Wild Cards – Maria and Pere – to reveal themselves. This left the housemates surprised but impressed at how well they concealed their identities.

The game has now shifted gears as both Maria and Pere are now officially in the game to win.

Ebuka revealed that both of them will have exclusive nomination powers on Monday night, when the housemates exercise their nomination rights for the first time this season.

Nominations will begin after the Head of House game scheduled for 6 pm on Monday.

Voting

Viewers will from Monday start the first round of voting for the season. Voting will be on the Africa Magic website and via the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps.

Viewers will get 100 votes on the website and DStv and GOtv viewers with an active subscription will get even more with Awoof Voting.

DStv Premium customers will get 2,500 votes; Compact Plus will have 1,500 votes; Compact customers will get 750 votes while Confam and Yanga customers will get 500 and 200 votes respectively.

For GOtv customers on Max, they get 350 votes and GOtv Jolli customers get 200 votes.

Abeg is the headline sponsor of Big Brother . season 6, and the associate sponsor is Patricia.

The Big Brother reality TV show, which makes a return for a sixth season this year, has already topped previous seasons as MultiChoice Nigeria has also announced a grand prize of N90m-the highest in the show’s history.