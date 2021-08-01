Home NEWS BBnaija: Maria, Pere remain in Big Brother house as housemates fail ‘Wild Cards’ guess
NEWSNews Africa

BBnaija: Maria, Pere remain in Big Brother house as housemates fail ‘Wild Cards’ guess

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
bbnaija:-maria,-pere-remain-in-big-brother-house-as-housemates-fail-‘wild-cards’-guess

Big Brother ., BB. housemates, Maria and Pere are to remain in the reality show.

This was decided after the twenty housemates failed to make the right guess on the wild cards.

They also have exclusive nomination power this week.

BB.: ‘I keep lying’ – Maria opens up on being wild card

Recall that Biggie asked the housemates to get to know each other and decide on two housemates among them who are the wild cards.

However, the housemates chose Liquorose and Jay Paul which is incorrect as Pere and Maria are the wild cards.

This means Pere and Maria will join the twenty housemates to compete for the prize money worth N90m.

BB.: Housemates nominate perceived wild cards

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Simone Biles to take part in balance beam...

Sky News Australia suspended from YouTube for a...

Athletes reveal what was behind decision to share...

See the woman Guinness World Records says has...

Stelter: It’s time to reset the media’s coverage...

Surfer Kanoa Igarashi on how Tokyo 2020 is...

Analysis: Trump commands historic attention for an ex-president....

This community hospital was a ‘lifeline’ to many

Ballon d’Or 2021: Zola names player to win...

Sunday Igboho’s aides: DSS, journalists argue over move...

Leave a Reply