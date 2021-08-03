Home NEWS BBNaija: Maria is jealous, uncomfortable Pere kissed me – Beatrice
NEWSNews Africa

BBNaija: Maria is jealous, uncomfortable Pere kissed me – Beatrice

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
bbnaija:-maria-is-jealous,-uncomfortable-pere-kissed-me-–-beatrice

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Beatrice has said Maria was uncomfortable because Pere kissed her.

Beatrice told Angel that Maria is jealous and likes Pere although she pretends not to.

Recall that Pere on Monday night kissed Beatrice passionately during the Truth or Dare game.

Beatrice said, “After the kiss, She left the room because she was not comfortable.

“She really likes Pere but she is just trying to be the girl and she is a jealous person.”

Meanwhile, Maria on Tuesday confirmed that the kiss got to her.

She further revealed that she turned down Pere’s advances because she felt disrespected.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Missing Belarus exile group leader, Vitaly Shishov found...

Hushpuppi: Abba Kyari staged fake operations – Nnamdi...

BBNaija 2021: Five important activities you may have...

BBNaija: Pere disrespected me by kissing Beatrice –...

Transfer: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus

BBNaija: Why I avoid Sammie, don’t want relationship...

Arsenal announce deals for Taylor-Hart, Clarke ahead of...

Klopp sends six Liverpool players out of pre-season...

Police arrest herdsmen for kidnapping customers, death of...

Buni: Osinbajo, govs begin talks as fear grips...

Leave a Reply