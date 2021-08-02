bbnaija:-maria-in-tears-as-she-nominates-whitemoney,-beatrice,-others-for-eviction

Big Brother ., BB., housemate, Maria, on Monday, broke down in tears as she was asked to nominate four housemates for eviction this week.

The two wild cards, Pere and Maria were given the ultimate power to nominate four housemates for eviction next Sunday.

Maria, speaking to Biggie in the diary session, broke down in tears as she was asked to nominate her fellow housemates.

After a long battle with emotion, she finally nominated Beatrice, Whitemoney, Yerins and Jay Paul for eviction.

Only her and Pere have the opportunity to nominate housemates for fulfilling their task as wild cards.

Meanwhile, Boma was exempted from the nomination and eviction this week as he emerged Head of House.