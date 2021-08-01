Home ENTERTAINMENT BBNaija: Liquorose breaks down in tears at Saturday night party – bioreports Nigeria
BBNaija: Liquorose breaks down in tears at Saturday night party – bioreports Nigeria

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
Big Brother ., BB. season 6 housemate, Liquorose broke down in tears during the Saturday’s night party.

It came as a shock to viewers as they expected to see Liquorose who is a professional dancer to be at her best on the dance floor.

BB.: Liquorose speaks on having relationship in the house

However, Liquorose in the middle of the party walked back into the house, crying.

Speaking to Emmanuel who was comforting her, she said: “I’m not sad, I am happy. It’s just that I can’t believe I got into this house.”

Liquorose is among the 22 housemates set to compete for a period of 72 days for the prize money worth N90m.

Why BB. did not show explicit content – Ebuka

