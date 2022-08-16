Home NEWS BBNaija: Khalid clears air on having sex with Daniella
NEWSNews Africa

BBNaija: Khalid clears air on having sex with Daniella

by News
10 views
bbnaija:-khalid-clears-air-on-having-sex-with-daniella

Evicted Big Brother . housemate, Khalid, has denied reports that he had sex with his lover, Daniella.

Recall that both ‘Level Up’ housemates had come under attack for allegedly ‘making love’ under the duvet two weeks ago.

The videos showing their act have since gone viral and stirred reactions online.

Reacting, Khalid in his post-eviction interview with the organizers, said they were just aggressively kissing.

He said,” My body is a temple. It was just aggressive kissing on the show.

“We didn’t forget the cameras, but I didn’t neglect my feelings.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

JUST IN: Electricity Workers Suspend Strike For Two...

2023: We’ll shut down Abuja for Peter Obi...

Transfer: Chelsea’s Boehly eager to offload England star

Udiroko Festival not idolatory – Ewi of Ado

Usman’s revelations: Dambazau should expose those behind plot...

Transfer: Casemiro interested in Man United move

BREAKING: Emirates suspends air flights to Nigeria

Electricity workers’ strike threatens national security, fragile economy

Transfer: Real Madrid set astonishing asking price for...

EPL: Fantastic, he’ll score goals – Wright-Phillips hails...

Leave a Reply