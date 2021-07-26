bbnaija:-jaypaul-reveals-the-2-housemates-he-met-before-the-show,-emmanuel-shocked-to-see-liquorose

The Big Brother . Shine Ya Eye edition officially kicked off on July 24 and while some housemates were meeting each other for the first time, others have history

Jaypaul disclosed in a conversation with Princess that he had worked on the same set with Jackie B

Emmanuel on the other hand could not hide his surprise at seeing popular dancer, Liquorose, in the house

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The Big Brother . 2021 Shine Ya Eye edition has entered the third day and the housemates are setting in nicely.

While some contestants were meeting for the first time on the show, others have already bumped into each other on and off social media.

The 2021 BB. housemates are getting to know each other.

Photo credit: @jaypaulmrflamez/@thejackiebent/@bomaakpore/@emmanuelumohjr/@liquorose

Source: Instagram

Housemates who knew themselves before the show

In a conversation with Princess, Jaypaul revealed that he had worked with Jackie B on the set of a show and he met Boma as an actor in the industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Jaypaul who said that Boma is a lowkey guy revealed that he respects him a lot for his hustle which he has been at for a long time.

Watch the clip below:

In another clip, Enmanuel could not contain his surprise as he asked popular dancer Liquorose what she was doing on the show because he knows who she is.

The amused dancer also asked him what he was doing on the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

See the clip below:

Reactions from fans

As expected, Liquorose’s entry into the house sparked reactions. Read some comments sighted below:

Naomi.muoghara:

“Liquorose and boma I’m guessing are the wild cards.”

Cakesbyteju:

“Na only u want money ahbii Emma?”

Juditech:

“Almost all of them are well to do. So biko we no need people that will come and be forming *from poor home* this year abegi.”

Precious_april_

“Hehe…my Love for Liquorose is too much.l am still suprised that she is in BBN.”

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact . instantly

Housemates celebrate Beatrice’s son

Even though Beatrice did not announce on stage that she had a child like Jackie B, her colleagues celebrated her son on his birthday.

The reality stars joyfully danced, sang, clapped and cheered Oji as they converged in the garden.

Nigerians also joined the housemates in celebrating the young boy on social media.

Source: .