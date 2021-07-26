Home NEWS BBNaija: I want all the boys to fall in love with me – Maria
Big Brother ., BB. housemate, Maria has revealed how she will spice up the house.

Maria in a video released by the organizers of the show said she will spice up the house by making all the boys fall in love with her.

The 29-year-old promised to form cliques and stay away from fights in the house.

”I plan to spice the house by making all the boys fall in love with me. You will never catch me fighting about man

”I am looking forward to forming a lot of cliques in the house because I am a very bubbly, friendly person,” she said.

Meanwhile, some Nigeria have predicted that Maria maybe one of two wild cards to watch out for.

