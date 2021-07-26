BBNaija: “I started self harming when I was 14” – Angel opens up on battle with mental health

BB. ”Shine Ya Eye” housemate, Angel, has opened up on her battles with mental health.

Angel, who spoke during a discussion with other housemates on Sunday night, said she started self-harming when she was 14 because she was depressed with everything.

She further narrated that she went to UNILAG but failed to attend lectures for two weeks because it was hard for her to mix with people, having gone to a secluded high school.

According to her, she dropped out of school but never made mention of it to her mother.

“I started out Education wise and graduated from Best High school, Merywood. Further down to University. I went to the University of Lagos UNILAG.

“I was there for like two weeks but didn’t go for any lectures because it wasn’t my vibe. I went to a really secluded high school so getting into UNILAG was kind of hard for me so I dropped out from there. I didn’t tell my parents. My mum doesn’t live in Nigeria.

“My mum came back, she found out so she put me in a foundation school to go to London. I went to a foundation programme for Mass Communication but I dipped again because I realized that I didn’t even know what I wanted to do.

“So basically, I have been cruising through life because I had like a whole mental health thing.

“The reason why I wasn’t into school was because of how hard it was in Merywood because our A was like sixty nine and our F was sixty one, so that was really hard for me.

“Then I started self-harming. When I was 14, I started self-harming. I was depressed with everything.

“My mates have graduated now. It felt like everybody had figured out what they wanted to do except me. So during the cause of me auditioning and me getting in and me making progress, I moved from a place where I felt I wasn’t sufficient to now feeling like I’m beginning to get everything together,” she said.