BBNaija: I knew Maria was a Wild Card – Whitemoney claims

Big Brother ., BB. housemate, Whitemoney has revealed he knew Maria was a Wild Card.

Whitemoney said this on Sunday after the live show.

Whitemoney chose Pere and Liquorose as the possible wild card.

However, his vote didn’t count as most housemates chose Liquorose and Jay Paul contrary to Pere and Maria.

Speaking to Maria after Ebuka revealed her as the Wild card, Whitemoney assured her that he likes her and wants her to stay in the house.

According to him, this was the reason why he didn’t nominate her.

Whitemoney said: “I knew Maria was the Wild card but I didn’t choose her because I like her and don’t want her to leave.

“I don’t lie that’s the truth, put your mind at rest and play the game.”

