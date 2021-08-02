Home NEWS BBNaija: I kissed Liquorose because she is my crush – Yousef
BBNaija: I kissed Liquorose because she is my crush – Yousef

Big Brother . Shine Ya Eye housemate, Yousef, has revealed that Liquorose is his crush in the house.

Yousef told White Money that he kissed Liquorose during Sunday night’s truth or dare game because he is crushing on her.

The teacher said although he is yet to express his feelings to her, he waited for a moment to kiss her and it happened last night.

”Liquorose is my crush but I haven’t told her. For real she is my crush,” Yousef said.

”Although I haven’t told her, I waited for that moment to kiss her during last night’s game.”

