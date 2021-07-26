bbnaija:-i-have-anger-issues,-drama-erupts-as-princess-clashes-with-whitemoney-over-bed-space

The arrival of ladies in the Shine Ya Eyes house has already started stirring drama between the housemates

Princess and a male housemate, Whitemoney, had a brief exchange with each other over bed space

A video captured the moment a displeased Princess expressed her grievances after Whitemoney refused to share his bed space with her

The second day of the Big Brother . (BB.) season did not go by without housemates witnessing the first mini-drama of the season.

Princess and Whitemoney appeared to have gotten into a little argument regarding the bed space issue in the house.

BB.: Princess, Whitemoney clash over bed space.

Photo: @curvyprincess/@whitemoney

Source: Instagram

Recall that there are 22 housemates in the season but a lesser number of beds as Big brother expects two people to squat with others.

However, a video making the rounds captured the moment Princess poured out her mind to fellow housemate, Jaypaul, after she was not allowed to share bed space with Whitemoney.

Princess disclosed that she has anger issues and has been seeing a therapist which was the only reason why she played it cool and didn’t take things out of proportion.

Watch the clip below:

Beatrice wades in

Another clip captured the moment Beatrice tried to explain why Whitemoney didn’t grant Princess’ request to share a bed space.

According to Beatrice, both Whitemoney and Princess are on the ‘big’ side and the bed would have been too small to accommodate them properly.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

The videos stirred different reactions from fans of the show on social media. Read comments below:

amazing_kween said:

“Women don come now wahala don start, make dem leave my whitemoney oh.”

lynda_stemcell said:

“Abeg no manage the anger ooo.”

classic_funz said:

“Just the first night this is why I don’t like associating with ladies.”

mosfashiontrends said:

“Ladies first night..anger issue done start..may God help us.”

cubmarion said:

“Wahala dey ooo.”

Source: