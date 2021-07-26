Home NEWS BBNaija: I got pregnant at 18 after having sex for the first time – Jackie B
BBNaija: I got pregnant at 18 after having sex for the first time – Jackie B

Big Brother .’s Jackie B has revealed that she got pregnant at the age of 18.

The BB. housemate disclosed this on Sunday night while discussing with fellow housemates in the garden.

According to her, she was impregnated after having her first sex with her first lover in 2018.

“I had my son when I was 19-year-old.

“In 2018, I had my first sex with my first boyfriend and I got pregnant for him.

“It was a tough time but now I have the most amazing son who is like my best friend.

“My mum was supportive, while I was pregnant and didn’t disown me at that time. My son is 10 years old and that made this journey easy for me.”

