Home NEWS BBNaija: I brought three vibrators to Big Brother house – Sasskay reveals
NEWSNews Africa

BBNaija: I brought three vibrators to Big Brother house – Sasskay reveals

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
bbnaija:-i-brought-three-vibrators-to-big-brother-house-–-sasskay-reveals

Big Brother . housemate Sasskay has revealed that she came to the reality show with three vibrators to aid her sexual life.

In the early hours of Sunday, Angel asked fellow housemates if vibrators were allowed in the house.

Other housemates questioned Angel on why she needs a vibrator when she has Sammie, who has been with her in the house.

BB.: Why I feel neglected – Sasskay tells Biggie

This however led to an argument, which led to Saskay disclosing that she came with three vibrators to the house.

This revelation sparked an argument in the house as housemates worried that a vibrator would be too noisy to use in the house.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

North, South Korea: Patience Jonathan calls for lasting...

Hushpuppi’s stubbornness, highhandedness landed him in trouble –...

Weed out criminal elements, restore your good image...

Adamawa: Police arrest man over powerline vandalisation, recover...

IPPIS: FG meets ASUU Monday as fresh strike...

Hushpuppi: Reno Omokri reacts as police suspend Kyari...

#TwitterBan: We are monitoring closely repression in Nigeria,...

Those wishing Tinubu evil, dead warned: Be careful...

APC Congress: Ebonyi adopts Option A4 voting system...

Gombe NYSC inaugurates first camp corps director –...

Leave a Reply