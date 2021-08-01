Home ENTERTAINMENT BBNaija: I brought three vibrators to Big Brother house – Sasskay reveals – bioreports Nigeria
BBNaija: I brought three vibrators to Big Brother house – Sasskay reveals

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
Big Brother . housemate Sasskay has revealed that she came to the reality show with three vibrators to aid her sexual life.

In the early hours of Sunday, Angel asked fellow housemates if vibrators were allowed in the house.

Other housemates questioned Angel on why she needs a vibrator when she has Sammie, who has been with her in the house.

BB.: Why I feel neglected – Sasskay tells Biggie

This however led to an argument, which led to Saskay disclosing that she came with three vibrators to the house.

This revelation sparked an argument in the house as housemates worried that a vibrator would be too noisy to use in the house.

