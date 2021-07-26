Home NEWS BBNaija: I am divorced – Beatrice opens up
Big Brother ., BB. housemate, Beatrice has said she is divorced with a 7-year-old child.

Beatrice made this known while introducing herself to other housemates.

The Port-Harcourt born said she studied Marketing and is working on her clothing brand.

The 27-year-old said, ”I was married. I am divorced and I have a 7-year-old.

”I moved to Lagos State in 2019 and I had issues. I am also working on my modelling agency, we are working on the site.”

Meanwhile, in a new twist, Biggie on Sunday announced that there are two wild cards amongst the 22 ‘Shine ya Eye’ housemates.

The housemates’ first task is to identify the two wild cards and evict them when called upon.

He noted that if the housemates fail to identify them, they will remain in the house and play the game.

