BBNaija: How we’ll welcome females – Male housemates

The male ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemates of the Big Brother . show have revealed plans to prank the female housemates.

Recall that the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, had during Saturday premiere, said the female housemates will be welcomed to the house on Sunday.

However, the housemates, who seemed excited to welcome the females, have perfected their prank.

Emmanuel and Saga, who came up with the idea, said they should disguise themselves as the show ninjas to welcome the girls.

Contributing, Niyi said they have to mask up with a black shirt so that the girls will not suspect that they are fellow housemates.

Niyi added that all the girls would be ushered into one room and they would later reveal to the girls that they are housemates.