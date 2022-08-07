Home NEWS BBNaija: How Nigerians voted for Cyph, Christy O, Khalid
NEWSNews Africa

BBNaija: How Nigerians voted for Cyph, Christy O, Khalid

by News
4 views
bbnaija:-how-nigerians-voted-for-cyph,-christy-o,-khalid

Following the eviction of Cyph and Christy O from the Season 7 edition of the Big Brother reality show, organisers have published details of how Nigerians voted for their favourite housemates.

bioreports recalls that Amaka, Phyna, Khalid, Cyph and Christy O were nominated for eviction last week Monday by Hermes.

Cyph and Christy O scored the least votes and were evicted from the reality Tv show.

Here is how Nigerians voted;

Khalid- 17.66%

Cyph -14.41%

Christy O- 08.89%

Meanwhile, two new housemate; Rachael and Chizzy have been introduced into the house as ‘Riders’

They will not be evicted from the house till the last day of the show but can be nominated.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Nigerian couple welcomes twins after 13 years of...

EPL: He never see what’s behind him –...

Commonwealth Games: Buhari tasks sports ministry, stakeholders to...

Transfer: Isco completes shock move to Real Madrid’s...

Osun Assembly passes bill establishing University of Ilesa...

Imo killings: ESN will unleash venom on Ebubeagu...

Transfer: It’s just money issue – Jaap Stam...

Zamfara State pensioners lament N2,500 pension, payment delay

Insecurity gaining ground because Nigerians are divided –...

Lagos PDP candidates strategize to defeat APC in...

Leave a Reply