Home NEWS BBNaija: How housemates reacted to wild card reveal
NEWSNews Africa

BBNaija: How housemates reacted to wild card reveal

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
bbnaija:-how-housemates-reacted-to-wild-card-reveal

The host of the Big Brother . show, Ebuka has informed housemates who the wild cards are.

Recall that Biggie had said if the housemates failed to reveal the real identities of the wild cards they would have a nomination edge.

The housemates had picked Liquorose and Jaypaul as the wild cards contrary to Pere and Maria

Only White Monday nominated one of the wild cards correctly.

However, when Ebuka revealed the real wild card, the housemates expressed shock.

Some said they guessed it was Pere but they didn’t notice Maria.

Others hugged the wildcards and congratulated them.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

APC, PDP sink deeper into crises ahead 2023...

Mompha: Hushpuppi’s stubbornness led to his downfall –...

Woman arrested with ’35 wraps of cocaine hidden...

Anambra 2021: APC’s peace of the graveyard –...

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Tuchel reacts as Blues win...

Tokyo Olympics: Japan eliminate D’Tigress to qualify for...

Trophée des Champions final: Lille end PSG’s dominance

BBNaija: ‘You’re a married woman’ – Tega under...

BBNaija: Yousef kisses Liquorose

BBNaija: Cross exposes his manhood to female housemates

Leave a Reply