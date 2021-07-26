bbnaija-housemates-sing-and-dance-as-they-celebrate-beatrice’s-son-who-turned-new-age

The Big Brother . Shine Ya Eyes housemates are warming up to one another nicely and they did a lovely gesture just on their second day on the show

Jackie B is not the only contestant with a child, the 8th female housemate to grace the show, Beatrice also has a son who just clocked a new age

The housemates who gathered at a spot in the garden went into celebration mode as they sang the happy birthday song for the boy

The Big Brother . 2021 Shine Ya Eye edition kicked off on July 24 with the introduction of the dashing male contestants.

The girls joined these boys in the house on July 25 and they all seemed to have settled in nicely for the long days ahead.

Housemates sing for Beatrice’s song

In a video sighted by . on Instagram, the contestants were seen in the garden singing a happy birthday song for Beatrice’s son, Oji.

It should be noted that Jackie B was the only female contestant who announced that she had a son before going into the house.

The reality stars joyfully danced, sang and clapped as they celebrated Beatrice’s boy.

Watch the video below:

Beatrice leaves Yerins in shock

Shortly after the BB. live show, 28-year-old Beatrice was joined by one of the male housemates, a medical doctor, Yerins, who assisted her in settling into the house.

However, in the middle of their conversation, Beatrice pointed out that she likes Yerin’s set of naturally brown teeth. According to her, there are people who pay to change the colour of their teeth.

Yerins was caught off-guard about the compliment and he stayed mute for a few seconds.

