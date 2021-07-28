BBNaija housemates Angel, Sammie spark relationship rumour – P.M. News

BB. housemates Angel, Sammie spark relationship rumor

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

BB. housemates Angel and Sammie have sparked relationship rumour barely 72 hours into their stay in the house.

Both housemates appear to be getting along and getting fond of each other during their short stay.

Sammie also during a conversation with housemate Niyi said that Angel found him attractive and that she said he is the kind of guy she rolled with.

After the conversation with Niyi, Sammie and Angel were seen in bed chitchatting and cuddling.

Both housemates, are yet to make verbal declaration of love to each other, however, their actions appear to signal a new couple alert.

Currently, all housemates are figuring out their first task in the house.

Big Brother had asked all contestants to create a culture infused drama of no less than 40 minutes.

They all will be making the presentation on Friday night.