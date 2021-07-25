Home ENTERTAINMENT BBNaija housemate Liquorose, dancer, actress, now N90m contender – bioreports
ENTERTAINMENT

BBNaija housemate Liquorose, dancer, actress, now N90m contender – bioreports

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
bbnaija-housemate-liquorose,-dancer,-actress,-now-n90m-contender-–-bioreports

Damilola Ogunsakin

BBNaija housemate Liquorose, dancer, actress, now N90m contender
Liquorose

 The seventh unveiled BB. female housemate, Afije Rosaline Omokhoa aka Liquorose, is not fresher to the screens.

Liquorose has somehow conquered her previous passions in dancing and acting and now set for the chase for a whooping N90m in the BB. Season 6 Shine Ya Eye reality show.

Liquorose is one of the three Girls Got Bold (GGB) dance crew, along with Efiokwu and Odiley.

She is a native of Edo State, born on on 31st March 1995 in Surulere, Lagos State.

ALSO READ: BB. season 6: Meet Arin, the housemate with 17 piercings

GGB crew worked with musicians such as 2face, Yemi Alade, Patorankin, Harrysong, Timaya, Kizz Daniel and more.

 Liquorose is also an actress who starred in award winning Tv series “The Johnsons”

Her fans have always questioned her sexuality due to her tomboy style and different kind of hair styles.

According to her, she is bringing her “thick thighs” into Biggie’s house. Game on.

bioreports News Nigeria

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

LP Comic-Con Report – Sunday – laughingplace

Sinead O’Connor’s Twitter account disappears amid war of...

BBNaija 2021: Meet Angel, the first female Shine...

BBNaija 2021: 3rd female housemate Jackie B is...

‘Jungle Cruise’ premiere aims to capture early Disneyland...

Ryan Dorsey pens touching tribute to Naya Rivera...

Are There Real Soccer Players in ‘Ted Lasso’?...

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Relationship Timeline –...

Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer marries billionaire...

Emmy Rossum Shared The First Photo Of Her...

Leave a Reply