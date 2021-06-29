bbnaija-host,-ebuka,-addresses-the-level-of-“hate”-that-goes-on-in-the-show,-says-it-breaks-his-heart.-(video)

The Monday night episode of the BB. lockdown reunion was different from what has been witnessed in the last few days.

In what seemed like more of a reconciliation episode, we saw Wathoni and Erica settle their differences and it was a wonderful moment on the show.

The show host, Ebuka, then used the opportunity to address fans who always spew hate and take their love for their favorite housemate to a toxic level.

According to Ebuka, BB. offers a lot better than that narrative and it would be nice to see the conversation change.