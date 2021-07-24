Home ENTERTAINMENT BBNaija former housemate, Dorathy, reacts after seeing the “washing machine” in Biggies house this season.
ENTERTAINMENT

BBNaija former housemate, Dorathy, reacts after seeing the “washing machine” in Biggies house this season.

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
bbnaija-former-housemate,-dorathy,-reacts-after-seeing-the-“washing-machine”-in-biggies-house-this-season.

The Big Brother . season 6 is live and running, we’ve already been introduced to the first ten housemates.

We’ve seen some upgrades in infrastructure compared with last year’s house and fans are already reacting.

Recall that last season, Dorathy had asked Biggie to provide a washing machine but her request was turned down. It however looks like the organizers moved to do better this year as a washing machine has been sighted in the house in the opening night of the season.

Reacting to this, the reality star took to her Twitter page to write ;Reacting to this, the reality star took to her Twitter page to write ;

WASHING MACHINE. WOOOOW

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Meet BBNaija housemate, Niyi’s beautiful Wife, Bella (Video/Photos)

Final Phase 1 Star Wars: High Republic books...

Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Big Chop on...

Kevin Smith Made Netflix’s ‘Masters of the Universe:...

Tommy Dorfman’s husband Peter Zurkuhlen responds to her...

Michael B. Jordan Is Developing a Black Superman...

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will pen ‘leadership’ book...

Aaliyah Kashyap says a man sends creepy fan...

Jose Phyn set to release ‘Bad’ musical video...

Why Nigerian girls should normalize kissing their partners...

Leave a Reply