bbnaija-former-housemate,-dorathy,-reacts-after-seeing-the-“washing-machine”-in-biggies-house-this-season.

The Big Brother . season 6 is live and running, we’ve already been introduced to the first ten housemates.

We’ve seen some upgrades in infrastructure compared with last year’s house and fans are already reacting.

Recall that last season, Dorathy had asked Biggie to provide a washing machine but her request was turned down. It however looks like the organizers moved to do better this year as a washing machine has been sighted in the house in the opening night of the season.

Reacting to this, the reality star took to her Twitter page to write ;

WASHING MACHINE. WOOOOW