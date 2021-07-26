bbnaija-first-twist:-who-are-the-wildcards?

The first twist introduced by Biggie in the fresh Season 6 of BB. reality show has got fans and followers wondering, ‘Who are the Wildcards?’

The Shine Ya Eye housemates were informed of the twist on Sunday night, the second launch show.

Biggie instructed the housemates that their first task is to find out the Wild Cards (the fake housemates) among them.

So, the task is for the 22 housemates to fish out the two wildcards among them, by next week Sunday, in order to get them evicted from the show.

If they correctly identify the wildcards, the fake housemates will be evicted, if not, the fake housemates remain in the show and compete for the N90m prize.

Just like the fans, the housemates do not know the wildcards.

With this, the fans are left to keep guessing who the wildcards might be.

This is just the first twist of the show and fans are already anticipating what the next twist might be.

Responding to a poll on its official Instagram handle @bigbrother., fans are already taking a wild guess.

Some think the wildcards are WhiteMoney and Maria; others think Pere and Maria while some think Yousef and Tega are the fake housemates.

Who do you think are the fake housemates?