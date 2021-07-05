bbnaija:-fans-come-through-heavily-for-neo,-gift-him-n2m-and-brand-new-car-as-birthday-gifts

BB.’s Neo recently clocked a new age and fans made sure that the celebration was indeed a memorable one for the young man

The birthday boy was surprised with a cash gift of two million naira which was also accompanied by a brand new car gift

More congratulatory messages poured in for the former BB. housemate from his supporters on social media

Former Big Brother . (BB.) housemate Neo Akpofure recently clocked a new age and was lovingly celebrated by many on social media.

However, fans of the ex-Lockdown housemate made sure that the celebration didn’t just go by without making it extra special for their favourite celebrity.

Fans gift BB. Neo N2 million and car as birthday gifts.

Photo: @neo_akpofure/@neoveebelievers

The young man was surprised with a cash gift of two million naira for his birthday. As if that was not enough, the fans also gifted the reality star a brand new car to make his birthday one to remember.

A photo making the rounds captured the excited birthday boy posing with a dummy cheque that had his name boldly written on it.

Check out the post below:

Vee celebrates with her boo

A video that surfaced on social media also captured Neo and his woman Vee together before the gifts were presented to him.

Vee was spotted seating beside her man as the host of the day addressed guests.

Watch the video below:

Fans congratulate Neo

As expected, the massive gifts got more fans and supporters on social media congratulating the BB. star.

Read what some of them had to say below:

nompiloxulu said:

“Well done TNTcongrats niyoooo.”

hardeynike_babes said:

“Wow…. congratulations neo.”

blessedpat_1 said:

“Things l love to see . God nor go shame us.”

dlepunobuhle said:

“Wow!! Congrats Neo.”

Vee comes through for Neo on his birthday

Some days ago, . reported that Vee went all out for her man Neo as the reality TV star turned a year older on Thursday, July 1.

Vee shared stunning photos with her lover dressed in lovely outfits as they posed for the camera.

The reality star then celebrated her man, noting that she doesn’t have much to say but he knows how she feels about him.

Vee also treated her man to a light but sumptuous breakfast. According to her, the thing about them is that they are going to eat.

Source: . Newspaper