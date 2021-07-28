Home NEWS BBNaija: Fani-Kayode reveals female housemate he’ll support
BBNaija: Fani-Kayode reveals female housemate he’ll support

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation, has revealed the Big Brother . ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate he will support this year.

Recall that on Sunday, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu welcomed female housemates into the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ house.

They are: Angel, Peace, Beatrice, Jackie B, Nini, Liquorose, Sasskay, Maria and Princess. They joined 11 others, making it 22 housemates to battle for the prize money (N90m) this year.

Fani-Kayode on his Twitter page endorsed Jackie B, declaring support for her.

He also asked his followers to vote for her.

His tweet read: “I fully endorse Jackie B who is the daughter of my dearest sister and friend Senator Grace Bent! Please vote for her!”

Jackie B is a 29-year-old single mum.

BB.: I got pregnant at 18 after having sex for the first time – Jackie B

