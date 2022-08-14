Home NEWS BBNaija: Don’t kiss me – Kess warns Ilebaye
Big Brother .’s housemate, Kess has warned Ilebaye not to kiss him.

Kess, who had earlier told housemates that his wife supported him to be on the show and permitted him to have fun, told Ilebaye not to kiss him because he is married.

The duo had shared a bed when she attempted to kiss him but Kess, who didn’t approve restrained her.

When she asked why he stopped her, Kess responded, “I will never try to kiss you because I’m married, not for any reason. Thank God bless you.

Illebaye in response said she won’t try it again.

“I respect you, I won’t try, I know you are married, I respect your vow.”

Recall that Kess on the third day of the show lost his child.

His family in a released statement on his official page said his wife had a miscarriage.

