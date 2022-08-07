bbnaija:-christy-o,-cyph-evicted-from-season-7

Big Brother ., BB. season 7 housemate, Christy O has been evicted from level up season.

Christy O is the first housemate to be evicted this season.

Cyph was also evicted from the BB. house.

They were nominated by Hermes, head of the house alongside Amaka, Phyna and Khalid.

Their eviction follows introduction of two new housemates; Rachael and Chizzy.

The new housemates introduced as ‘Riders’ are to stay in the house and partake in all tasks till the end of the show.

However, they are not qualified to win the grand prize.