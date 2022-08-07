Home NEWS BBNaija: Christy O, Cyph evicted from season 7
NEWSNews Africa

BBNaija: Christy O, Cyph evicted from season 7

by News
2 views
bbnaija:-christy-o,-cyph-evicted-from-season-7

Big Brother ., BB. season 7 housemate, Christy O has been evicted from level up season.

Christy O is the first housemate to be evicted this season.

Cyph was also evicted from the BB. house.

They were nominated by Hermes, head of the house alongside Amaka, Phyna and Khalid.

Their eviction follows introduction of two new housemates; Rachael and Chizzy.

The new housemates introduced as ‘Riders’ are to stay in the house and partake in all tasks till the end of the show.

However, they are not qualified to win the grand prize.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Nigerian couple welcomes twins after 13 years of...

EPL: He never see what’s behind him –...

Commonwealth Games: Buhari tasks sports ministry, stakeholders to...

Transfer: Isco completes shock move to Real Madrid’s...

Osun Assembly passes bill establishing University of Ilesa...

Imo killings: ESN will unleash venom on Ebubeagu...

Transfer: It’s just money issue – Jaap Stam...

Zamfara State pensioners lament N2,500 pension, payment delay

Insecurity gaining ground because Nigerians are divided –...

Lagos PDP candidates strategize to defeat APC in...

Leave a Reply