BBNaija: Chomzy sets Level Two house on fire after dance with Groovy

by News
1 views

Big Brother . Level One housemate, Chomzy, set the Level Two house on fire on Saturday.

The BB. Season Seven is divided into two Houses- Level 1 and 2 and both houses only meet during the Monday Head of House game and Saturday night’s party.

It all started when Groovy, Beauty’s lover, danced with Chomzy and this led to a serious argument between both lovers.

The fight worsened and got every other housemate, Amaka, Phyna, Kess, Cyph, Ilebaye involved.

Kess advised Groove to “end this type of relationship. You can’t continue like this. Is this how you want to leave your life?”

Phyna felt that Beauty is “insecure.”

And this infuriated Beauty who was held back from hitting Phyna.

Almost all the housemates tried but failed to convince Beauty to understand the fact that Chomzy “is full of life and dances with everyone” in the party.

