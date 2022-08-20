Home NEWS BBNaija: Chiomzy is Groovy’s type of girl – Sheggz
BBNaija: Chiomzy is Groovy's type of girl – Sheggz

by News
Big Brother . housemate, Sheggz has said Chiomzy is Groovy’s type of girl to have a relationship with.

Sheggz, who was paired with Groovy before the show, disclosed this during a conversation with Bella, Chichi and Chiomzy.

Groovy is a real Igbo boy and the only girl that fits him in the house is Chiomzy.

”From the conversation, we have had. Chiomzy is Groovy’s type from both levels.

”Groovy’s good looking, he is fresh but he is a real Igbo boy and Chiomzy is a real Igbo babe.

”He goes to China and Turkey to get clothes, he is a businessman and a hustler. I know the kind of girl that he will be into.”

Meanwhile, Chiomzy and Groovy had both admitted they liked each other.

However, they currently have different love interests at their respective levels.

Groovy is in a relationship with Phyna while Eloswag wants a romantic relationship with Chiomzy.

