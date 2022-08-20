Home NEWS BBNaija: Chichi, Adekunle fight as Biggie swaps Groovy, Deji
NEWSNews Africa

BBNaija: Chichi, Adekunle fight as Biggie swaps Groovy, Deji

by News
2 views
bbnaija:-chichi,-adekunle-fight-as-biggie-swaps-groovy,-deji

Drama ensued in the Big Brother house on Friday after Biggie swapped two housemates.

Recall that Biggie told Groovy and Deji to swap houses immediately after their wager task.

Deji, who was given a secret task to complain to his level 1 housemates that he wanted to be moved to the level 2 house was told to pack his bags.

In a surprise twist, Biggie told Groovy to move to the level 1 house.

However, Deji’s love interest, Chichi did not take the announcement well as she broke down in tears over fear of losing him to other girls.

She also attacked Adekunle for trying to comfort her.

According to Chichi, Adekunle had prayed that their relationship collapsed and he is pretending not to be happy with the latest development.

”You should be happy that your prayer has been answered. You hate good things that’s why love won’t find you. He said our ‘ship will collapse, he should be happy it has.” She told him.

Reacting, Adekunle got upset and confronted her over her statement.

He stressed that he only tried to console her because he knew she liked Deji and did not expect the insults.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

NBC Extends Revocation Enforcement On Debtor

Beam Searchlights On Erring Officers, Aregbesola Charges Passport...

Nigeria Security Challenges Are Temporary — Aregbesola

Release Agba Jalingo immediately – IPC to Police

Reckitt promotes hygiene in Nigeria

Transfer: Pulisic takes decision on joining Manchester United

Aseyin: Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, ally, visit late monarch’s...

Tinubu supporters lying about my meeting with APC...

EPL: Harry Kane breaks Sergio Aguero’s goals record

Transfer: Turkish club, Fenerbahce interested in Iheanacho

Leave a Reply