bbnaija:-biggie-punishes-housemates

Biggie on Monday punished the housemates for flouting and disobeying the house rules.

The Head of House who announced the punishment said that Biggie has instructed the housemates to dress as Ninjas and separate grains.

She said the punishment was due to housemates disregards for house rules like whispering to each other.

He had informed Angel on Sunday to tell other housemates to dress up for the live show but they ignored.

As punishment, Biggie said, ”Henceforth, you will not be instructed to dress up for the live show.

”You are also to dress up as Ninjas and separate grains of rice.”

