bbnaija:-biggie-gives-first-task-to-housemates

Big Brother ., has disclosed the first task to the ‘Shine Ya Eye housemates.

The task which was concealed in a letter was given to the Head of House, Peace.

The letter read, “One of the activities for the season will be the Abeg task, courtesy of the season’s headline sponsor, Abeg.

“For this task, the house must develop a musical theatrical drama in celebration of Nigeria which you will present on Friday night.

“Your presentation is expected to cut across different tribes, showcasing Nigeria’s cultural diversity in all its richness and grandeur.

He instructed that all housemates must partake in the creative process and the eventual presentation of this task.

The presentation which will be presented on Friday night is expected not to exceed 40 minutes.