bbnaija:-arin-talks-about-slumbook-of-the-1st-season-she-did-when-she-was-13,-evidence-surfaces-online

Big Brother . Shine Ya Eye housemate Arin has always been a great fan of the show even as a teenager

In a video sighted on Instagram, the young lady was spotted gisting Yerins about how she kept a magazine that has the housemates from season one of the show

The slumbook where Arin documented the housemates has surfaced online and it had the show’s host Ebuka as well as actor Gideon Okeke in it

It is just day three of the Big Brother . Shine Ya Eye edition and the housemates are still getting to know one another.

In a conversation with Yerins, Arin revealed that she had been a big fan of the show and it was amazing how she ended up on it.

Arin’s slumbook has people praising her on social media

Arin’s Slumbook

According to the housemate, she was 13 when the first season of the BB. show premiered and it had the show’s host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as a contestant on it.

Popular Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke, was also a contestant in the first season and his profile was right after Ebuka’s on the page.

Arin disclosed that she tore off pages that had the housemates from a magazine and attached them to her slumbook, thereby documenting it.

True to her words, a video of the slumbook has surfaced on social media confirming her claims.

The video was also shared on her official Instagram page by her handler.

“It’s a full circle moment for our girl Arin! She has always been a Reality TV Show lover cause of the raw emotions and unpredictability.”

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

Arin’s intentionality wowed a lot of people and they had nothing but nice comments for her. Read some of them below:

Deemo_momo:

“She’s very well spoken and intelligent.”

_olaedo:

“She’s very intentional. Love her!”

Pearlposhhanny:

“Wow.”

Dailydoseofife:

“Woow. impressive.”

Cho_co_cher_ry:

“She get strategy!”

Whitemoney feels at home

The BB. 2021 housemates after three days on the show were still trying to get comfortable with one another before letting their true colours out.

One housemate out of that category was Whitemoney, from the moment he got into the house he caught the attention of fans with his manner and appearance.

Not one to form ‘posh’, a video of the reality star really digging into the bones in his meal surfaced on social media.

Source: .