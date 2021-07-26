Home News Africa BBNaija 6: Obi Cubana pledges support for Cross – The Nation Newspaper
News Africa

BBNaija 6: Obi Cubana pledges support for Cross – The Nation Newspaper

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
bbnaija-6:-obi-cubana-pledges-support-for-cross-–-the-nation-newspaper

By Ekaete Bassey

Billionaire businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana, has revealed he will be supporting Cross in this year’s BB. season 6 ‘Shine ya Eye’ edition.

According to Cubana, he will be throwing his weight around Cross because he is also from his hometown, Oba in Anambra and deserves his maximum support.

READ ALSO:PHOTOS: Meets BB. 2021 female Housemates 

The nightlife boss also urged his friends and followers to support Cross as he is a son of the soil.

Making his intentions known, the socialite shared a picture of Cross via his Instagram story and wrote; “He’s from Oba Anambra! Because of that, he gets my support.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Sunday Igboho: Armed policemen chase Yoruba Nation supporters...

PDP Governors Demand Electronic Transmission Of 2023 Election...

Harassment of journalists must stop, Okei-Odumakin tells security...

Nnamdi Kanu takes matter to African Rights Commission...

Why Police DIGs, AIGs weren’t retired after Buhari...

Lagos LG poll: Accord party vows to challenge...

Bandits kidnap another Kaduna first-class monarch – bioreports

UPDATED: Buhari signs N982.7bn 2021 supplementary budget into...

Court orders DSS to release 5 ‘Buhari Must...

Buhari Jets To UK For Virtual Conference That...

Leave a Reply