Home NEWS BBNaija 2022: I don’t have tattoo because of Cristiano Ronaldo – Groovy
NEWSNews Africa

BBNaija 2022: I don’t have tattoo because of Cristiano Ronaldo – Groovy

by News
0 views
bbnaija-2022:-i-don’t-have-tattoo-because-of-cristiano-ronaldo-–-groovy

Big Brother . “Level Up” 2022 housemate, Groovy, has insisted that he doesn’t have any tattoos on his body because of Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

Groovy said that Ronaldo had an impact on his choice not to get a tattoo during a talk with fellow housemate, Kess, at the weekend.

The model claimed to be a huge admirer of the Portugal captain and that the fact that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner does not have a tattoo is the reason he does not want one.

He also brought up Ronaldo’s statement that he doesn’t get tattoos on any part of his body because he donates blood.

Groovy said, ”I’m a big Ronaldo fan and since he doesn’t have a tattoo because he donates blood, I’m not getting one either. At least not now.”

bioreports reports that this year’s BB. started last weekend and has kept many Nigerians and reality show lovers glued to their TV screens.

The housemates would be lodged for 72 days to entertain TV viewers across Africa and beyond and will be battling for N100 million worth of prizes.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

BBNaija Season 7: Ebuka introduces two new housemates

Chess: Nigeria bounce back with wins over Mauritania,...

EPL: Ronaldo leaves Old Trafford after Ten Hag...

Ogun: Abiodun reiterates commitment to payment of pension...

Residents berate Niger govt over refuse in major...

EPL: Michael Owen gives verdicts on Liverpool’s Nunez,...

EPL: I hope you’re happy at Man Utd...

Commonwealth Games: Ogunkanmi Congratulates Osun Indigene, Olarinoye Adijat

Kidnappers Of Cynthia Okereke, Clemson Cornel Demand $100,000...

Weightlifter: Osun Indigene, Olarinoye Adijat, Wins Nigeria’s First...

Leave a Reply