bbnaija-2022:-biggie-introduces-first-twist,-announces-13-new-housemates

For the first time in the history of the Big Brother . reality shows, the organizers have introduced a new twist that will keep viewers glued to their screens.

Host of the show, Ebuka Obi Uchendu during the second launch of the ‘level up’ edition introduced a second house.

It is, however, unsure if housemates in both houses will be competing against each other.

Recall that 13 housemates were introduced during the first launch on Saturday.

On Sunday Ebuka introduced 12 new housemates to the new house.

The 24 housemates will be competing to win N100 million worth of prizes.

Here are the new housemates.

1. Bella



2.Eloswag



3. Doyin



4. Adekunle



6. Allysn



7. Dotun



8. Chomzy



9. Giddyfia



10. Diana



11. Hermes



12. Chichi



13. Sheggz