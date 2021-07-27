Bb. season 6 ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition has taken a new twist as big brother announced on Sunday after female housemates were introduced that two among the twenty-two housemates are wild cards.

Wild cards are housemates planted inside the big brothers house without the viewers and housemates knowing who they are.

The wild cards are to go about their day in the house without the housemates having a clue. On Sunday 1st August 2021, the housemates will be asked to figure out who the fake housemates are in order to be evicted.

If the housemates guess correctly, the wild cards will be evicted, if the housemates guess wrong, the wild cards will be given power to nominate on Monday and remain in the house to compete for the N90 Million grand prize.

Fans won’t have to guess long as Big brother will reveal the wild cards to the viewers during the diary session on Thursday by 3:00pm

