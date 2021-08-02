Home NEWS BBNaija 2021: ‘This is not my father’s house’ – Whitemoney reacts as Maria puts him up for eviction
Big Brother ., BB. housemate, Whitemoney has reacted to being up for possible eviction this week.

Whitemoney, Beatrice, Yousef, Niyi and Yerins were on Monday put up for eviction.

Maria and Pere nominated the five housemates for eviction this week.

Whitemoney, while reacting, said it’s a game and he does not take the nomination personally.

According to him, the game just started and he was expecting anything.

Whitemoney said, “Na the game be this, I was expecting everything.

“This is not my father’s house, so it’s no problem.”

Whitemoney is one of the viewers’ favourite since his first day in the house.

The Enugu-born housemate may be saved from eviction next Sunday if his fans vote for him.

