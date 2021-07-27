bbnaija-2021:-the-blacklist-and-other-hollywood-movies-boma-has-acted-in-before-coming-into-the-house-▷-nigeria-news-–.

A lot has been said about Boma since he became a housemate of the BB. Season 6. What got many’s attention was that he was already verified on Instagram, a feat many housemates find hard to achieve even after the show.

It is interesting to note that Boma is a polymath as he has achieved alot in different fields. He is an actor and model.

He was a gunman in the Blacklist.

During his day one in the Big Brother house, he revealed that though he would have loved to be a professional footballer, he found stardom in entertainment.

Below are therefore four movies the housemate has starred in:

1. The Blacklist

Boma starred as a gunman in an episode of The Blacklist. He was part of a group that almost had a faceup with another clique, a scuffle that was calmed by Reddington. His appearance is in season 6, episode 16.

2. The Lit

Boma was also featured in the 2020 movie Lit. He acted as one of the thugs in the film. The movie which is set in Newark streets navigates the issues of trust and street credibility among many things.

3. Brooklyn Coven

The young housemate acted as Osumanu in the American TV series. The movie is filled with many magical plots as it followers the lives of witches in Brooklyn.

4. Protector of the Gods

In this movie, he acted as Azibo. Protector of the Gods is an afro futuristic movie that explores African sorcery.

