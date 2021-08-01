BBNaija 2021: SEE What Will Happen To Maria & Pere After They Are Fished Out As The Wildcards – GH Gossip

The biggest reality show Big Brother . Shine your eye season six is currently ongoing with viewers having a lot of expectations.

In the late hours of yesterday, Big Brother revealed the two wildcards who have been fixed in the house as spies. He revealed Maria and Pere as the wildcards in the house. Other housemates have been tasked to find the two wildcards before Sunday.

The most important role of the two wildcards is to provide entertainment, get to know the other housemates, and create content. The fake housemates would be evicted during the live broadcast if they could identify them and if the housemates are not able to identify the wildcards, they could stay in the house and compete with the real housemates for the grand prize.

Also, if the other housemates are not able to identify the two wildcards, they would be given the ability to suggest housemates for elimination. The housemates on the other hand have not been able to guess the two wild cards yet.

