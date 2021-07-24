Home ENTERTAINMENT BBNAIJA 2021: My Money on White Money 100% – OMASHOLA – bioreports
ENTERTAINMENT

BBNAIJA 2021: My Money on White Money 100% – OMASHOLA – bioreports

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
bbnaija-2021:-my-money-on-white-money-100%-–-omashola-–-bioreports

Damilola Ogunsakin

White Money, a businessman who imports and sells shoes, has caught the interest of many Nigerians including former housemate Omashola.

Just few minutes after BB. unveiled 11 male housemates, Omashola picked and put his money on White Money as one of the housemates who will make it to the finals of the show.

https://www.bioreportsngr.com/2021/07/meet-bella-bb.-housemate-niyis-wife/

White Money who promises to be entertaining caught the interest of Nigerians with his vibes and sparkling personality.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of bioreports newspapers or any employee thereof.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Blood Red Sky Ending & Plane Hijacking Plot...

BREAKING: Esther emerges winner of The Voice Nigeria...

Fear Street: Who Took The Book? Kiana Madeira...

Jennifer Lopez posts lip-locked photo with Ben Affleck...

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan Want to...

Angelina Jolie Scores Major Victory in Brad Pitt...

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Gets a...

Actor Jonathan Lipnicki Uses MMA Skills to Protect...

The Studio Ghibli Museum Saved Due To Crowdfunding...

BBNaija former housemate, Dorathy, reacts after seeing the...

Leave a Reply