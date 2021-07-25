bbnaija-2021:-meet-angel,-the-first-female-shine-ya-eye-contestant-who-has-11-tattoos

Angel has been unveiled has the first female contestant of the Big Brother . reality TV show to be welcomed into the house

Angel has become the first female contestant to be welcomed into the Big Brother . house as the season 6 of the reality TV show kicked off on Sunday, July 25.

Speaking to the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Angel said she has 11 tattoos and they are personal to her.

The visibly excited lady said she is in the Big Brother . house for the fun of it, adding that she’s a cool person and will get along with the other housemates.

This year’s Big Brother . is themed Shine Ya Eye and the first launch was on Saturday, July 24.

Many react on social media

Nigerians took to the Instagram page of Big Brother . to share their reactions after Angel was welcomed into the house.

@real_nomzyconstantine said:

“Wahala. E go choke las las.”

@officially_ajekate commented:

“Beautiful angel.”

@damilare_girl said:

“Bossy angel.”

@theonlynonye commented:

“21 years old? my age mate, what’s my excuse?”

