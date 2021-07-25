bbnaija-2021:-meet-angel,-the-first-female-shine-ya-eye-contestant-who-has-11-tattoos

- Angel has been unveiled has the first female contestant of the Big Brother . reality TV show to be welcomed into the house
- The 21-year-old lady said she has 11 tattoos and they are all personal to her; she told the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, that she is a cool person
- According to Angel, she is in the Big Brother . house for the fun of it; she said she will get along well with other housemates
This year’s Big Brother . is themed Shine Ya Eye and the first launch was on Saturday, July 24.
Many react on social media
Nigerians took to the Instagram page of Big Brother . to share their reactions after Angel was welcomed into the house.
@real_nomzyconstantine said:
“Wahala. E go choke las las.”
@officially_ajekate commented:
“Beautiful angel.”
@damilare_girl said:
“Bossy angel.”
@theonlynonye commented:
“21 years old? my age mate, what’s my excuse?”
