bbnaija-2021-live-updates:-housemates-come-out-in-style-as-season-6-reality-show-kicks-off

The 2021 Big Brother . reality TV show has finally begun as the host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu welcomes the the contestants into the house. The season 6 Big Brother . is themed Shine Your Eyes. There will be no SMS voting for this season will run for 72 days. All voting will be on the Big Brother . website and mobile site as well as on the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps. According to Big Brother ., winner of the 10-week long reality TV will go home with a the grand prize of N90 million.

Housemate number 5 White Money makes his appearance White Money is welcomed on stage. He is a business man who imports and sells shoes. He dislikes dishonest people. He’s bringing the fire and entertainment. He is the reason why people want to watch the show. He’s on the show to win. White Money wants to showcase the entertaining part of him. According to White Money, he likes putting smiles on people’s faces. He said he is water, and water doesn’t have enemy.

Singer Ladipoe gets on stage for a musical interlude Talented Nigerian artiste Ladipoe got on stage to perform his hit song, Feeling, featuring Buju.

Pere is welcomed on stage Housemate number 4 is Pere from Warri. He’s a 36-year-old actor. Pere said he is a natural-born drama king.

Housemate number 3 Yousef gets on stage Yousef is from Jos. He is confident and he is bringing the fun and entertainment. He’s a teacher and model and he is biracial. He said he would be searching for a soulmate.

Housemate number 2 named Saga is welcomed Saga is 28 years but a 21-year-old in his head. Saga is an engineer who relates very well with the younger ones. He had passion for arts but ended up in science. He wants the viewers to expect vibes from him or he should be thrown away.