BBNaija 2021: I’ve been married before – Boma reveals

by Bioreports
Big Brother . housemate Boma has revealed that he was married before in 2017.

Boma said that, unfortunately, his marriage crashed in the same year, adding that 2017 was a turnaround in his life.

The ‘Shina Ya Eye’ BB. housemate confirmed this to housemates on Saturday night while giving a brief introduction about himself.

BB. Season 6: Boma starred in ‘Blacklist’, already a star – Nigerians react

Boma said, “I have been married before, my marriage scattered and everything happened in 2017.

“2017, for me, was a turnaround.”

Boma is the only BB. Season 6 housemate to be verified on Instagram with over 200,000 followers.

He is a Hollywood actor and has starred in ‘Blacklist’, a popular TV series.

