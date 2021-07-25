BBNaija 2021: I’ve been married before – Boma reveals

Big Brother . housemate Boma has revealed that he was married before in 2017.
Boma said that, unfortunately, his marriage crashed in the same year, adding that 2017 was a turnaround in his life.
The ‘Shina Ya Eye’ BB. housemate confirmed this to housemates on Saturday night while giving a brief introduction about himself.
Boma said, “I have been married before, my marriage scattered and everything happened in 2017.
“2017, for me, was a turnaround.”
Boma is the only BB. Season 6 housemate to be verified on Instagram with over 200,000 followers.
He is a Hollywood actor and has starred in ‘Blacklist’, a popular TV series.