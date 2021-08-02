Home NEWS BBNaija 2021: If I chase any girl in the house, there will be problem – WhiteMoney
NEWSNews Africa

BBNaija 2021: If I chase any girl in the house, there will be problem – WhiteMoney

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
bbnaija-2021:-if-i-chase-any-girl-in-the-house,-there-will-be-problem-–-whitemoney

Big Brother . ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate, WhiteMoney, has insisted he did not come into the reality show to chase women.

According to him, there will be problem if he involves himself in a relationship.

WhiteMoney also claimed he doesn’t chase women, bragging that they come to him instead.

He stated this while talking to Yousef on Monday, day nine of the show.

“I don’t have to chase women, I like them come. Let them warm up to me and flow with me. The things I do will definitely bring them around,” Whitemoney said.

He stated that he doesn’t chase women but leave them to do what they want but he’s sure that at the end, they’ll “come back to daddy.”

WhiteMoney also revealed that he came into the show without any game plan for having the girls, which according to him, are distractions.

“It’s for my own good. If I had come in here with a game plan and said I want this or that girl, wahala go dey. So make everybody carry their own wahala.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Lawyers fear assasination plot against Igboho, pursue asylum...

One dies as two TASUED students reportedly drink...

Southern Group Attacks CNG Over Comment On Afenifere...

Buhari determined to close national unemployment gap –...

Nnamdi Kanu Needs Advanced Medical Care – IPOB...

Adamawa youth leader jailed for insulting Buhari, Boss...

‘Oduduwa Republic’: Yoruba group petitions UN against Ilana...

IGP appoints Tunji Disu to replace DCP Abba...

How Teenage Boy Led Policemen To Imo Hotel...

EXTRA: How UNICAL student fled after seeing friend’s...

Leave a Reply