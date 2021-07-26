Home NEWS BBNaija 2021: I don’t know how to approach woman – WhiteMoney
BBNaija 2021: I don’t know how to approach woman – WhiteMoney

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
bbnaija-2021:-i-don’t-know-how-to-approach-woman-–-whitemoney

2021 Big Brother . (BB.) housemate, WhiteMoney, has revealed that he does not know how to approach a woman.

WhiteMoney, speaking during the first diary session on Monday with Biggie, said the things he does bring women around him.

The 29-year-old Enugu indigene insisted that women come to him because he has few of the things they like.

“I don’t know how to approach a woman,” WhiteMoney said.

“The things I do bring them around me.”

The ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemates added, “They come to me because I have few of the things they like.”

bioreports recalls over the weekend that WhiteMoney is an early contender to win this year’s BB. show.

The businessman caught the interest of many Nigerians, including fans, celebrities and former housemates.

Few minutes after BB. host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu unveiled the 11 male housemates, WhiteMoney immediately began to trend on social media.

