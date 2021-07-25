Home ENTERTAINMENT BBNaija 2021: Funke Akindele, Toke Makinwa reveal favourite housemates – bioreports Nigeria
BBNaija 2021: Funke Akindele, Toke Makinwa reveal favourite housemates

Nigerian celebrities, Funke Akindele and Toke Makinwa have revealed their favourite Season 6 BB. housemates.

About 22 housemates were introduced into the BB. ‘Shine Ya Eye’ house.

The housemates for the duration of 72 days would compete for the prize money worth N90m

Funke Akindele on her Instagram page on Sunday disclosed that she loves Liquorose and would be rooting for her this season.

Her post read: “I love her @Liquorose, I’m a huge fan of all her dance videos.

“Can’t wait for you to shine darling.”

On the other hand, Toke Makinwa on her Twitter page took interest in Peace who was the second female housemate introduced into the house.

Her tweet read: “I like Peace already, cute as a button, small but mighty love her vibe.”

BB.: I was turned back 45mins to premiere of ‘Lockdown’ season – Jay Paul reveals

