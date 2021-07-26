Home ENTERTAINMENT BBNAIJA 2021: First BBNaija housemate, Boma, verified on Instagram – bioreports
ENTERTAINMENT

BBNAIJA 2021: First BBNaija housemate, Boma, verified on Instagram – bioreports

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
bbnaija-2021:-first-bbnaija-housemate,-boma,-verified-on-instagram-–-bioreports

Damilola Ogunsakin

Former BB. housemates usually get their Instagram accounts verified while in the house or months upon leaving Biggie’s house, which is why Nigerians find it surprising to see a new housemate, Boma, already verified before the show.

34 years old Boma Martin’s Akpore is an only child, born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria.

He is a model who took part in the Nigerian Fashion Week 2004. He is also an actor, a mixologist, a ‘lover boy’ who loves to meet people and a former footballer who suffered injury during a football trial.

Boma promises to keep the show unpredictable.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Covid-19: Recent claims about cremations and vaccines fact-checked...

‘Bob’s Burgers’ Creator Teases Upcoming Movie: “We Are...

BBNaija 2021: 5 Beautiful Facts about Boma, the...

Why ‘Snake Eyes’ Missed Its Mark at the...

BBNaija Season 6: Nigerians predict 2 ‘Wild Cards’...

Oil Money promises chart-topping songs before December –...

I was supposed to be part of BBNaija...

Katie Price leaves Gregg Wallace speechless as she...

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Saga, Boma lead early...

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ recap: Tick-tock, Mia...

Leave a Reply