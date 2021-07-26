Damilola Ogunsakin

Former BB. housemates usually get their Instagram accounts verified while in the house or months upon leaving Biggie’s house, which is why Nigerians find it surprising to see a new housemate, Boma, already verified before the show.

34 years old Boma Martin’s Akpore is an only child, born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria.

He is a model who took part in the Nigerian Fashion Week 2004. He is also an actor, a mixologist, a ‘lover boy’ who loves to meet people and a former footballer who suffered injury during a football trial.

Boma promises to keep the show unpredictable.